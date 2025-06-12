Prominent south Okanagan winemaker charged with sexual assault

Randhir Toor was being investigated in 2023 following allegations by a migrant worker in his employment

More than a year after police the public to come forward with information relating to sexual assault allegations against a prominent member of the South Okanagan winemaking industry, Randir Toor has been charged with sexual assault.

Randir, also known as Randy, Toor is the owner of Desert Hills Winery in Oliver. He attended Penticton Provincial Court on June 11, for the first appearance of the criminal trial.

The case has a statutory publication ban on any information that might identify the victims or witnesses involved.

In January of 2024, the RCMP issued a press release calling for any potential victims to come forward without naming Toor specifically. Instead, the RCMP referred to allegations made against an unnamed member of the South Okanagan wine industry.

The Lower Similkameen Community Services Society in Keremeos also encouraged any migrant workers in the community to contact them if they had information to share.

The Penticton Western News obtained a copy of the RCMP's December 2023 warrant application to search Toor's cabin at Mt. Baldy, following a complaint filed by a worker who was at the time employed at Toor's Cawston farm.

The warrant sought to search the Mt. Baldy property for bodily substances, bedding and any contraceptive evidence.

The charge has not been proven in court.

In January of 2025, Toor Vineyards, which operates as Desert Hills Winery, received a permanent ban on hiring temporary foreign workers due to non-compliance in multiple aspects with the Imiigration and Citizenship branch of the Canadian government.

In addition to failing to pay the workers what was advertised and failing to produce necessary documentation for government inspectors, according to the Government's reason's for their decision the company "did not put in enough effort to make sure the workplace was free of: physical abuse, sexual abuse, psychological abuse, financial abuse or reprisal."

The company was also fined $90,000 in 2022 for its part in a B.C.-wide immigration fraud scheme.