B.C. woman killed during Saturday windstorm

Woman, 65, struck by tree or part of tree while in her yard
Tricia Weel
20240622-surrey-pride-festival-ab-0099
Surrey Police Service has confirmed a South Surrey woman was killed during Saturday's fierce windstorm. Anna Burns/ Surrey Now-Leader

A South Surrey woman was killed during the windstorm Saturday (Dec. 14) that left thousands without power. 

Around mid-morning Saturday, at a residence near 29 Avenue and 175 Street, a 65-year-old woman in her yard was tragically killed by a falling tree or part of a tree, Surrey Police Service media relations Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton shared in an email.

BC Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Service Service attended, but lifesaving measures were unfortunately, unsuccessful.

Police were called to help facilitate Victim Services to support the family, Houghton noted.

