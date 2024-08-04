 Skip to content
State of local emergency declared in South Okanagan

The Calcite Creek fire is an estimated 2,400 hectares
The Calcite Creek fire south of Princeton.BC Wildfire Service

A state of local emergency was declared at 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen as the Calcite Creek wildfire rages on. 

The blaze is posing a threat to life and property in electoral area H. 

An evacuation order was issued just ahead of the declaration for 16 properties in the Pasayten area. 

Evacuation alerts for Eastgate and Placer Creek remain in place. 

The Calcite Creek fire has grown to 2,400 hectares since being discover on July 18. 

The state of emergency will stay in place until Aug. 16 unless otherwise decided by RDOS. 

An update from RDOS is expected at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 4. 

Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
