Still no charges for suspect in Surrey homicide

IHIT still tight-lipped on reports that Tori Dunn died in a home invasion
Tricia Weel
240627-pan-tori-dunn-vigil
Family and friends gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park in Surrey on Saturday, June 22 to honour Tori Dunn. (Anna Burns/Black Press Media)

More than a week after a 30-year-old woman was killed in Port Kells on the night of June 16, charges have still not been laid. 

A suspect was located at the scene and taken into custody, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed in a June 19 release.

Tori Dunn, 30, died of her injuries after what her family reported as a home invasion and stabbing.

Global News has reported the suspect to be a prolific, repeat offender, but IHIT has not confirmed any of those details.

In an email June 25, IHIT media relations Staff Sgt. David Lee would only confirm the suspect remains in custody on unrelated charges. 

"Depending on what results we have on several leads, we may have updates later this week," he said in the email.

"I cannot provide answers to (some) questions as those will impact the evidence collection and our ongoing investigation."

A vigil for Dunn was held at Surrey Bend Regional Park on Saturday (June 22), and her funeral will be held June 26.

