B.C. Mountie named one of world’s top 40 cops under 40

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Derek Bonner earns International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 40 under 40 Award

A Surrey Mountie has been recognized internationally for his "unwavering commitment and close attention to detail" during some of the department's most complex and high-profile cases.

Staff Sgt. Derek Bonner was one of the recipients of this year's Top 40 under 40 Award on behalf of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

The award recognizes 40 law enforcement professionals worldwide who are under 40 and demonstrate leadership, excellence and commitment to their communities and the law enforcement profession.

Bonner is in charge of the serious crime unit in Surrey, which conducts homicide, attempted murder, serious aggravated assault, high-risk missing persons, and arson investigations.

“Each time I am able to provide closure to a victim, I am motivated to work tirelessly toward the same result for the next victim," he said.

In 2022, he was recognized for his successful investigations as team commander, primary investigatorand file coordinator and was then identified as an accredited team commander in B.C.

"With his combined experience in academy instruction, general duty, the role of school liaison, cover surveillance, and major crimes, he has proven himself an excellent investigator and trusted leader," reads a Surrey RCMP release Thursday (Oct. 24). This includes a multi-year shooting investigation that led to the arrest and conviction of several people involved in an "extensive drug trafficking network."

Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said the award was "well-deserved."

"Derek’s leadership and dedication to the residents of Surrey and to the team at the Surrey RCMP exemplify the highest traditions of the RCMP. This recognition is a testament to your hard work and to the positive impact you make every day," Edwards said.

He was the only RCMP officer in Canada to receive the award in 2024.

Booner is motivated by his desire to leave a positive impact, whether it as work or in his community. He recently graduated with a bachelor's degree, and in his spare time, he coaches youth sports.

Delta Police Department Acting Staff Sgt. Gary Koonar, who as watch commander for ‘A’ Platoon leads a team of 20 officers focused on community safety, teamwork and proactive policing, was also among this year's winners.

Koonar is the fifth Delta police officer in as many years named as one of the IACP's Top 40 Under 40, following Const. Grayson Smith in 2020, Const. Jeremy Pearce in 2021, Const. Jessy Sahota in 2022 and Sgt. Kaitlyn Garcia in 2023.

Two Surrey Police Service officers have also received the award in previous years: Det. Const. Mandy Glassco in 2022 and Sgt. Kaleigh Paddon in 2023.

-With files from James Smith