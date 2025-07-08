Man shot dead by police, woman found dead in B.C. home

IIO, IHIT looking into deaths of Surrey couple in their 60s, believed to involve intimate-partner violence

The Independent Investigations Office of BC and IHIT are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday (July 7) evening in Surrey's Clayton neighbourhood.

WARNING: this article contains content related to intimate partner violence, which may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know has been harmed by intimate partner violence, contact the Battered Women’s Support Services crisis line is 604-687-1867 or toll-free 1-855-687-1868

A man was fatally shot by police and a woman was found dead inside a home in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhood Monday in what homicide investigators are describing as a case of intimate partner violence.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), B.C.'s police watchdog, has confirmed it is investigating the fatal police-involved shooting.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday (July 7), officers with the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit responded to reports of an assault taking place at a home near the intersection of 194 Street and 66 Avenue in Surrey, an IIO release said. A 9-1-1 caller also reported that one person had been injured.

Police officers entered the home, where they encountered a man with a weapon, a B.C. RCMP release noted.

An interaction occurred and shots were fired by police. BC Emergency Health Services crews were staged nearby and were immediately called in to provide medical care; however, the man died.

Police then located the body of a dead woman inside the residence.

The IIO was notified the same day and is now investigating; the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is undertaking a concurrent investigation into the woman’s death, the IIO release said.

“This was not the outcome that anyone had hoped for,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “We extend our thoughts to the family members of the deceased, first responders and witnesses who have been impacted by this incident.”

The deceased woman and man were a couple in their 60s who lived together at the residence, and initial evidence indicates police were responding to a physical assault in progress stemming from intimate-partner violence, an IHIT release said. The release said investigators believe it was an isolated incident, and there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing risk to the public.

The IIO release noted the IIO considers two factors at the beginning of each investigation: If there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, or a death; and If there is a connection between the serious harm/death and police action or inaction.

"If both conditions are met, the investigation will continue to examine all available evidence to determine what occurred. At the conclusion of the investigation, the chief civilian director will also consider whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred," the IIO release explained.

Any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIO at its witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Anyone seeking support is encouraged to reach out to their local Victim Services. Anyone with information about this incident is also asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca