Survey finds ageism to be a problem in B.C.: Seniors advocate

B.C. senior's advocate says stories submitted are 'disheartening and out of step'

B.C.'s seniors advocate says ageism is becoming a rising problem in B.C., according to a recent survey.

A report from the province's Office of the Seniors Advocate published March said that 84 per cent of respondents in a survey agreed that ageism is a problem in B.C. In the report was a survey from seniors advocate Dan Levitt, who structured his questions off multiple themes including: social inclusion, employment, healthcare, the media and safety.

Levitt reported an overwhelming amount of negative testimony from respondents who had experienced ageism in the province. He said the response negatively exceeded his expectations.

“I was surprised by the high number of responses and found the stories submitted to be disheartening and out of step with what British Columbians tell me they want the ageing experience to be. It’s clear there’s work to be done to reduce ageism and instances of age discrimination in our province," Levitt said.

The report says that the workplace is where this problem presents itself the most, with age-related jokes causing division and some decisions are made for seniors as well. Discrimination through media-driven stereotypes happens, but what was most impactful is abuse through fraud or denial of care.

“The stories outlined in the ‘Reframing Ageing’ report are unfortunately typical of what we hear from many older Canadians. It’s incumbent on all of us as individuals to address our own biases and prejudices, as well as organizations to examine potential systemic issues affecting older people, so we can better work to collectively end ageism," geriatrician Dr. Samir Sinha said.

Levitt's survey invited individuals and organizations to exercise these tips to help fight against ageism in B.C.:

· increasing public awareness and education and working to dispel negative stereotypes;

· encouraging all levels of government to ensure laws and policies to protect and enable older people to live in dignity and security;

· implementing education and training to ensure health-care providers are promoting age-inclusive practices; and

· creating opportunities for positive inter-generational activities and programs to increase understanding between people of all ages.

Levitt said he understands that B.C. is facing rising senior citizen rates and calls on the public to recognize older generations, requesting people treat them with more kindness, checking prejudices and biases.

“It's important to challenge ageist attitudes and promote inclusivity and respect for people of every age," Levitt said.

The report can be found here.