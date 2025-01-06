Suspect arrested in Surrey after truck breaches B.C. border crossing

Suspect taken into custody after pursuit of white truck with Washington plates

A vehicle that breached the Canada-U.S. border was successfully stopped after a police pursuit along King George Boulevard in Surrey Sunday morning (Jan. 5).

The pursuit was an assist to the Canada Border Services Agency, Surrey Police Service media liaison Ian MacDonald noted.

"We — the SPS and the RCMP Provincial Surrey Support Unit — were made aware of a vehicle that was reported as breaching the border at about 8:45 this morning. It was the 176th Street (Pacific Highway) border crossing," he said.

Police were advised by CBSA staff that the vehicle had driven north through the Pacific Highway Border Crossing without stopping.

"Shortly thereafter, SPS officers located the vehicle on King George Highway and they successfully stopped the vehicle and took (a) person into custody."

The vehicle, a white pickup truck with Washington State plates, "was observed travelling northbound on King George Boulevard driving erratically and near 64 Avenue driving into oncoming traffic," a release noted.

MacDonald said no one was injured in the incident.

"(There was) damage to vehicles, but no damage to people," MacDonald said.

The incident ended at King George Boulevard and Hall Road in Newton; the southbound lanes of King George Boulevard were closed for about two hours after.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Anyone with information, including any video footage of the incident, is asked to call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-806 (SU) or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca