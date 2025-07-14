Suspicious death leads to homicide charge in Courtenay

37-year-old Cameron McIndoe has been charged with second degree murder

A person has been charged with second degree murder following a suspicious death that happened on June 20, 2025.

Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a sudden death at a residence which started an investigation into the circumstances around the death. The RCMP spent several days at the residence conducting a thorough forensic examination. The residence was secured during the investigation.

An autopsy was conducted and the findings led to the conclusion that the death had been a homicide.

From the ongoing investigation, Cameron McIndoe, a 37-year-old resident of the Comox Valley has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

He was arrested on July 9, 2025 and remains in custody. According to B.C.’s online court registry, McIndoe’s next court appearance will be July 31, 2025.

Police say the victim and the accused were known to each other and there was never any further risk to the general public.

“Our Major Crime Unit has worked diligently to uncover the full circumstances of what occurred, and that work continues as the matter proceeds through the courts.” Said Staff Sergeant Jonah Todd, Plainclothes Commander of the Comox Valley RCMP.

No further details will be provided out of respect for the victim and those affected by the homicide.