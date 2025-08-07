Technical teams rescue 2 climbers in the dark on Yak Peak near Hope

Rescuers use vision goggles, complex hoists to save climbers from mountain face

Two climbers were rescued from Yak Peak on Aug. 6. The rescue was a coordinated effort between Hope SAR and other search and rescue teams in the area.

1 / 1 Two climbers were rescued from Yak Peak on Aug. 6. The rescue was a coordinated effort between Hope SAR and other search and rescue teams in the area. Advertisement

Multiple specialized search and rescue teams were needed for nighttime rescue on Yak Peak north of Hope early Wednesday morning (Aug. 6).

Hope Search and Rescue (SARS) were called to the scene at 10:40 p.m. the day before, when one of two climbers fell and sustained a head injury. Due to rapidly deteriorating weather, the rescue became a complex task involving search and rescue teams working together for night flying, technical pick offs, mountain rescue, and complex hoists.

Hope SARS coordinated their efforts with Northern Search Rescue (NSR), Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR), Talon Helicopters, Lions Bay Search and Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, and the Emergency Coordination Centre.

Hope SARS called on the Chilliwack team and NSR because they are not certified for mountain rescue.

"The two climbers were hanging in their harnesses mid-face," NSR said via social media. "A hoist crew flew up to the area with Talon helicopters utilizing night vision goggles. However, the flight was complicated by clouds and wildfire smoke in the area.

"Multiple attempts were made to get over top of the climbers but unfortunately conditions were too dangerous and the helicopter was forced to land at Hope Airport. After waiting until weather improved, the flight crew flew up into the area but were again turned around by clouds and rain."

The NSR flight crew returned to Vancouver and Hope SAR began coordinating a ground response "made up of rope rescue and mountain rescue certified SAR members." At 5:30 a.m., on Wednesday, they contacted NSR to let them know the weather was improving and a new flight crew was sent over to help.

The second rescue attempt proved to be successful this time and the injured climber was hoisted out, followed by his partner, and both were transferred to the paramedics waiting at the Zopkios parking area.

This is the third rescue in less than a week that Hope SAR has received calls for and required assistance from other SAR teams in the region. On Aug. 3, while debriefing a 12-hour task that required key members, the team received two calls within five minutes of each other to help rescue an injured hiker on the Heather Trail in Manning Park and a hiker-in-distress on the HBC Trail. The Princeton Ground Search and Rescue answered the call for the Heather Trail rescue, and Chilliwack SAR attended the HBC Trail rescue.

"Hope SAR has seen a significant influx of members in the last year, but even so, our membership is small compared with the larger cities in the province who draw from populations in the tens and hundreds of thousands," Hope SAR said via social media. "Despite our size, Hope SAR has one of the largest regions in the province and is close enough to Greater Vancouver for scores of people to drop by for day hikes. As a result, we are sometimes dependant on our neighbours to assist."

The injured climber was reportedly taken to hospital.

There are 78 search and rescue teams in British Columbia with a combined volunteer base of 3,200 members who work with the guidance of British Columbia Search and Rescue Association under the direction of the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.