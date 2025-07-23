Teen arrested after 15-year-old stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver

Investigators believe the 15-year-old victim was stabbed shortly before 11:40 p.m. on July 19

Police are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old boy from Surrey who died Sunday morning (July 20) after being stabbed late Saturday night near Robson Square in downtonw Vancouver.

A 17-year-old Surrey resident has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy near Robson Square in Vancouver on July 19.

Vancouver Police Sergeant Steve Addison stated in an earlier news release that the boy died "following a violent altercation."

"Investigators believe the victim, a Surrey resident, was stabbed shortly before 11:40 p.m. Saturday, near the Vancouver Law Courts at Smithe and Hornby Street. A passerby called 911, and police located the injured boy on Howe Street," noted the release.

Despite life-saving efforts, the teen died in hospital early Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody around 11 p.m. Monday "after surrendering to a VPD patrol officer near Kingsway and Nanaimo Street."

The suspect remains in custody. "Charges have not yet been laid and the investigation is ongoing," Addison noted.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage shot in the area bounded by Georgia Street (north), Smithe Street (south), Howe Street (east) and Hornby Street (west) between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on July 19 are asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide tip line at 604-717-2500.

-With files from James Smith