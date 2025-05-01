Teen who lost family in B.C.'s Lapu Lapu Festival tragedy helps other victims

Andy Le donates $266,000 to the other victims

Victim Services: Resources are available through the VPD Victim Services Unit: 604-717-2737 and VictimLinkBC: call or text 1-800-563-0808, or email 211-victimlinkbc@uwbc.ca or can be found at: Filipino Emergency Response.

The "lone survivor" of the Le family is donating a portion of the funds raised in an online fundraiser to other victims of the Lapu Lapu Festival tragedy.

Eleven people were killed – seven women, two men, one non-binary person and a five-year-old girl – and at least two dozen more were injured, ranging in age from 22 months old to 60 years old, when a person drove an SUV through the crowd at the Vancouver festival on Saturday, April 26. Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder on Sunday (April 27), the day after the fatal attack. He was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Lapu Lapu Day is an annual celebration by the Filipino community to honour Indigenous resistance fighter Datu Lapu-Lapu, who defeated Spanish forces led by Ferdinand Magellan in the 16th century.

Andy Le's father, Richard Le, 47, step-mother Linh Hoang, 30, and sister Katie Le, 5, were among those who were killed. The GoFundMe described Richard as a "dedicated father, badminton and tennis coach, and real estate professional." Linh was "known for her kindness and gentle spirit," and Katie "was about to graduate from kindergarten. She was vibrant, joyful, and full of life."

An online fundraiser was set up soon after the tragedy to cover the funeral costs for Richard, Linh, and Katie, and to "provide Andy with financial support for his future college education."

Organizers of the GoFundMe announced Wednesday (April 30) that they were closing the fundraiser after raising $542,646 in donations.

In a video posted to the page, Andy thanked those who had donated. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much," he said. "I know that many other families are hurting too, which is why I would like to donate $266,000 to the other victims from my GoFundMe campaign."

He went on to say that he will continue to live with his grandparents, who helped raise him and "truly love" him.

The Lo family encourages those who still wish to donate to consider giving to one of the other verified fundraisers.

GoFundMe created a hub of verified fundraisers, which includes one started in Surrey for the family of Rizza, one of the reported individuals killed on April 26. In an email Thursday (May 1), GoFundMe announced that over $2 million had been raised through the verified fundraiser for those affected by the tragedy.

The B.C. government has declared Friday, May 2 the provincial day of remembrance and mourning for the victims of the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack.

-With files from Sobia Moman