Food insecurity threatening the nutrition of Vancouver Island seniors

Seniors might not be getting enough protein, fruits and vegetables due to high cost of groceries, says dietitian

Seniors face some common nutrition issues as they age, and one issue becoming more common is food insecurity, according to Island Health.

"I think one we're hearing more from seniors that we didn't hear in the past is food insecurity," said Laura Dias, Island Health's interim public health dietitian for Nanaimo- Ladysmith. "There's many reasons, but primarily food insecurity is caused by not being able to afford the food you need, so it's a financial issue. We know with housing costs getting higher and food costs getting higher, it's really getting into seniors and impacting them too, which is unfortunate."

Dias made a presentation during the Nanaimo Seniors Health Fair at the Beban Park Social Centre last month on how nutrition plays into healthy aging. There are still methods to getting the nutrition needed while on a budget, she said.

"Sometimes fresh fruits and vegetables can be a bit much in terms of cost, especially when it's a little bit out of the season. One thing we like to say is frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are good options too," she said. "In terms of nutrition, they provide the same nutritional value, sometimes a little bit more, especially fruits when they're picked at their peak and then frozen, they might even have a little bit extra nutrition compared to something not as ripe."

At the same time, Dias advised to watch for the sugar and sodium content, as increased sugar and salt can cause its own health issues.

"If you're talking about fruit, things that are not in syrup, things like that."

Dias said seniors are also more prone to low intake of protein, poor hydration, lack of appetite, skipping meals and digestive issues.

Canada's Food Guide recommends protein should make up about one-quarter of a meal, with fruits and vegetables representing half and grains filling the remaining quarter.

"In the long term, if we have low intake of protein – not just a week or two weeks, but month after month, if we don't eat enough protein that we need – it will lead to loss of muscle…" Dias said. "It can also impact our ability to heal problems, it can also impair our immune system, our ability to respond to disease and viruses, bacteria and things like that – it can also decrease our brain function."

Some protein sources can be expensive, she noted, such as meat and fish, but protein can include nuts, eggs, dairy, beans, lentils and tofu.

"For breakfast we'll be adding an egg for example, then the mid-morning snack will be a piece of cheese with something else, then for lunch or dinner some meat or fish or beans or something and then in the middle afternoon we can maybe have a yogurt, so every meal has a little bit of protein."

Social isolation in seniors can also lead to nutrition issues, Dias said.

"That really impacts how someone eats – people are just not encouraged or motivated into putting a lot of effort into what they eat, making meals and getting groceries. So that really impacts their ability to get all the nutrition that they need."

To navigate that, she recommends looking into existing services such as community meals put on by churches or other local organizations like the Nanaimo Foodshare Society.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be about food, but socializing and being with people and getting out."

United Way B.C. reported earlier this year that food insecurity and social isolation among seniors are two pressing issues people are facing in north and central Vancouver Island. To combat this, the organization has a number of food security programs, including its critical food infrastructure grant and regional community food hubs.