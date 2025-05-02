'They're growing up, our little girl isn't': B.C. vigil a reminder to slow down

People gathered at Coldstream corner to honour Kiera-Leigh Carlson, who was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle in 2010

A woman places a candle at a newly erected cross in honour of Coldstream's Kiera-Leigh Carlson, who was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Highway 6 and Aberdeen Road on April 30, 2010.

The purpose was simple: to remember and honour a life taken too soon.

The message was equally simple: slow down, and drive with care.

A group of about 20 people stood at the corner of Highway 6 and Aberdeen Road Wednesday, April 30, for a candlelight vigil in honour of Coldstream's Kiera-Leigh Carlson, who was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle while walking to work along Aberdeen, where the speed limit is 50 km/hr. The vehicle was travelling about 90 km/hr, and the driver didn't stop.

A moment of silence was observed for Kiera-Leigh exactly 15 years after her death. It was a few minutes before 9 p.m. By that time the sun was going down and twilight was setting in — a dangerous time for driving due to reduced visibility.

Kiera-Leigh's parents, Len and Bev Carlson, held vigils at the location for a number of years following their daughter's death. Now 15 years later, they're hoping their daughter's legacy can serve as a reminder to everyone to be more cautious drivers.

Kiera-Leigh was 22 years old when she died. She never got to meet her nephews, who were at the vigil with Kiera-Leigh's sisters.

"They're growing up," Bev said. "Our little girl isn't."

A wooden cross was erected near the intersection. It was crafted by Rock van den Nieuwendyk, a friend of Kiera-Leigh, who did a smudging ceremony at the event. The cross has glow-in-the-dark features which are purple, her favourite colour.

Purple was also the base colour of bumper stickers that were given out. The stickers read: "Slow down for Kiera."

The new cross replaced an older one that had also been made by van den Nieuwendyk. People were invited to light candles and place them around the cross.

Bev and Len's message for drivers is to use common sense: slow down, and don't drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Len said it was nice to see the group of people who came to remember Kiera-Leigh, as well as the many others who couldn't be there but offered kind words on Facebook

(We're) never going to forget. That would be impossible," Len said.

"She's larger than life," Bev added.