'Too long': Family renews appeal in unsolved B.C. death of Trina Hunt

Hunt's death remains unsolved more than 3 years later; family continues to offer $50,000 for new information

Three-and-a half years after investigators located her body near Hope, the family of Trina Hunt are once again appealing to the public for help in finding answers around her death.

“We think of Trina often. Her infectious smile, her love for laughter, and her genuine caring nature," said Brad Ibbott, Hunt's brother, in a statement released Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 28). "We carry on some of Trina’s traditions in an attempt to keep her memory alive by baking her famous snow-capped candy cane dipped chocolate brownies, savouring a glass of her favourite wine, Chaberton’s Bacchus and honouring her with her favourite Coconut cake on her birthday.

“We have gone far too long with no answers. We are crushed that still today no one is in custody for the murder of Trina. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and beyond, but our journey is far from over. We are still searching for answers, and we know someone out there has the key to help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Her family, who have not given up on finding the truth, is still offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any new information leading to a break in the case and the "laying of criminal charges."

IHIT said this is an active investigation and they remain "steadfast in the pursuit of justice for Trina, her family, and the entire community."

IHIT is asking anyone with information, who has yet to speak to police, to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Hunt, who was 48 years-old at the time of her disappearance and death, was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department on January 18, 2021. After an extensive search done by both her loved ones and the police, her body was found on March 29, 2021 south of Silver Creek.

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) confirmed it was her a few weeks later.