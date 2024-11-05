Tree planted in tribute to Duncan dad vandalized, family disturbed, perplexed

A senseless act of vandalism of a memorial tree in a church yard has a local man dumbfounded.

A senseless act of vandalism of a memorial tree in a church yard in Duncan has a local man dumbfounded.

Keven Elder said his father Don Elder, an outstanding citizen of the Cowichan Valley, died in November and as he had a soft spot for dogwood trees, it was decided that a dogwood tree would be planted on the property of the Duncan United Church on Jubilee Street, where he was a member for more than 60 years, as tribute to him.

But the tree was destroyed in an act of vandalism sometime around Oct . 21, leaving Keven, his family, and members of the community who knew his father perplexed as to why the tree was ruined.

Keven said losing a loved one is hard, but seeing a tribute to that person destroyed is mind-numbing.

“After my dad died, we had an overwhelming response from so many people in the Cowichan Valley, and beyond, who had been positively impacted by a much-loved longtime shop teacher, builder, artist, musician, coach, friend and mentor,” he said.

“Dad was a kind and gentle soul who taught at Mount Prevost School and Cowichan Secondary School. Like many families, ours had a soft spot for dogwood trees, so we were pleased to plant one in his honour in front of the Duncan United Church where he and my mom attended for most of their lifetime. With mom carrying on and going to that church every Sunday morning, the tree served as a memory that would grow and remain for decades.”

But Keven said that was until some ne'er do-well decided to make it their personal project to kill the tree.

“The tree is destroyed, as is the tribute, and to what end?” he asked.

“It was entirely senseless and the tree and the tribute meant a lot to us and the church. Nothing will destroy dad's legacy and memory, but this can't help but tarnish our view of at least some among us.”

Keven said, despite the loss of the tree, his father will still be remembered in a memorial book inside Duncan United Church.

“At least in the church, our tribute to dad will be safe and away from any mistreatment.” he said.