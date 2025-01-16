B.C. homicide police still looking for answers in 2021 death of Trina Hunt

Hunt's body was discovered near Hope south of Silver Creek

Its been four years since 48-year-old Trina Hunt was reported missing to police and her body was discovered near Hope.

Though no charges have been made, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Hunt has not been forgotten and it is still working to find answers about her death.

This is a tragic homicide that has had a huge impact on our community including the investigators who have been working tirelessly to advance this case, said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT in a Jan. 16 press release. To the family and friends of Trina and the members of the public who have been following this case intently, we want you to know that we hear you and we’re with you. We continue to dedicate all necessary resources and will leave no stone unturned.

Hunt was reported missing on January 18, 2021 to the Port Moody Police Department. After an extensive search by police, members of her community, and her loved ones, investigators discovered Hunt's body on March 29, 2021, south of Silver Creek. It took IHIT a few weeks to confirm that it was her.

Like IHIT, Hunt's family and friends have not given up their search for the truth and have frequently appealed to the public for any information regarding her death. In 2022 and 2023, her loved ones offered a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to criminal charges.

Her case still remains open and charges have not been laid. As of Jan. 16, IHIT said it has "dedicated its resources to manage over 270 hours of video analysis, 90 interviews, 400 GB of digital evidence and 140 tips from the public in this complex investigation that has involved over 130 investigators and support staff."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.