Two Comox-Calgary flights exposed to COVID-19 in the past week

Seven flights between the two airports have now been flagged for COVID exposure

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has announced two Comox-Calgary flights with COVID-19 exposures in the past week.

The Dec. 1 WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary was flagged as having a COVID exposure. Roys 16-19 are the affected seats.

On Nov. 29, WestJet Encore flight 3210 from Comox to Calgary had an exposure, affecting rows 7-13.

That was the third November flight into or out of Comox Valley Airport that had been flagged for COVID-19 exposure.

There were also flights arriving into Comox from Calgary on Nov. 15 and Nov. 20.

There were three such flights between Comox and Calgary in October.

Passengers seated near a case of COVID-19 who were recognized after arrival will no longer be directly notified of their potential exposure. Instead, that information is posted on the BCCDC website.

The BCCDC updates its affected flights page weekly on its website (bccdc.ca).

While there have now been seven flights connected to the Comox Valley Airport with COVID cases, there have been no outbreaks associated with air travel into or out of the Comox Valley Airport.

RELATED: 5 YQQ flights with COVID exposures



terry.farrell@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ComoxCoronavirus