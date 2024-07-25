Two simultaneous fires in Nelson put out

Fires ignited in Gyro Park and beside the rail tracks near the Chahko Mika Mall

Fire crews put out a fire in Gyro Park in the forest adjoining the playground on the evening of July 24

1 / 1 Fire crews put out a fire in Gyro Park in the forest adjoining the playground on the evening of July 24 Advertisement

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services extinguished two separate simultaneous fires in wooded areas within the city limits at about 6:30 p.m. today (July 24).

The first was on the south-western edge of the playground in Gyro Park, extending a short distance down the steep slope into the forest.

The second was beside the CPKC (CP Rail) tracks, between the rail line and the 1000 block Front Street.

In both cases, the Nelson Police Department was in attendance.

The Nelson Star will provide more details when they are available.