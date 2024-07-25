 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Two simultaneous fires in Nelson put out

Fires ignited in Gyro Park and beside the rail tracks near the Chahko Mika Mall
Bill Metcalfe
Bill Metcalfe

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services extinguished two separate simultaneous fires in wooded areas within the city limits at about 6:30 p.m. today (July 24).

The first was on the south-western edge of the playground in Gyro Park, extending a short distance down the steep slope into the forest. 

The second was beside the CPKC (CP Rail) tracks, between the rail line and the 1000 block Front Street. 

In both cases, the Nelson Police Department was in attendance. 

The Nelson Star will provide more details when they are available.

 

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Bill Metcalfe

About the Author: Bill Metcalfe

I have lived in Nelson since 1994 and worked as a reporter at the Nelson Star since 2015.
Read more