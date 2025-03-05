'Unacceptable': B.C. Doukhobor survivors group responds to new compensation details

Lost Voices of New Denver disappointed with B.C. Attorney General's plans

The B.C. Attorney General has released additional details and timelines for compensation payments promised to the Doukhobor Sons of Freedom New Denver survivors, but at least one group says the information is disappointing.

"It is very upsetting to see that it is taking so long," said Lorraine Walton, the daughter of two survivors and a spokesperson for the Lost Voices of New Denver (LVND) advocacy group, in an interview with Castlegar News.

One year after the province issued a formal apology for removing approximately 200 children from their homes and placing them into a forced-education facility in New Denver in the 1950s, less than half of the survivors and descendants of deceased survivors have received their compensation payments.

According to LVND's records, about 96 living survivors have been compensated while 38 have not, and none of the descendants of deceased survivors have received payments.

The living survivors who were of school age when they were taken are each receiving $18,000 from the $3.75-million Health and Wellness Fund.

Walton believes the families of deceased survivors should receive $18,000 as well.

But a recent letter from the Ministry of Attorney General sent to survivors or their families stated, "The Health and Wellness Fund amount for the spouses and descendants is yet to be determined."

Walton says her advocacy group finds it upsetting that a compensation amount has not been set for the descendants of deceased survivors.

"Let's treat everybody equal. Let's not discriminate one child against another. Every child matters, whether they are here or not," said Walton.

"Who decides whose trauma is worse? The deceased, some who took their life because of the trauma? Or somebody who is still alive today and can speak for themselves?

"The deceased can not speak for themselves and that is why we have the Lost Voices of New Denver advocacy group."

Walton says they want to see everyone treated with "fairness, compassion and equitable compensation for all."

She says they have to accept that maximum payments are going to be $18,000, but adds that amount is not enough to truly compensate the children for their trauma.

The Ministry of Attorney General's letter also laid out a payment system for a sub-set of children who were either too young or too old for school when they were apprehended. Most of these children were taken from Perry Siding and spent up to six months at the facility.

Each individual in this group will receive $5,000, plus an additional $1,000 per month they spent at the New Denver School up to a maximum of $10,000.

Walton says the new graduated payment scale is "unacceptable." Survivors, she says, were told in August 2024 that this group would be receiving $10,000 each.

LVND also remains frustrated over what they consider insufficient consultation throughout the entire apology and compensation process.

B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke also voiced concerns over poor consultation in a September 2024 report.

“I am concerned with how poorly the government has communicated with New Denver survivors, their families and descendants in developing the compensation program...," said Chalke. “I am disappointed that government has made decisions without adequately consulting with the community and has not shared information about its decisions in a clear and accessible way."

Chalke again urged the province to speed up its compensation commitments in a Feb. 27 statement.

Walton says both she and LVND have reached out to Attorney General Niki Sharma and Premier David Eby multiple times asking to talk about the issues.

"We either get no answer or are told 'we're working on it,'" said Walton.

They also take issue with how update letters are sent out.

The letters, like the one issued at the end of February, are on Ministry of Attorney General letterhead but are undated and not signed by any individual.

"When you receive a statement like this ... Who do you reach out to? There is no accountability," said Walton.

What Walton really hopes for is meaningful conversation with the decision makers and for the compensation process to be completed as soon as possible.

"Our hopes are for a response, but time will tell," said Walton.

"Let's get this done -– let's close this chapter. It is just a reoccurrence of trauma over and over again."