UPDATED: Union asks province for mediation in Kootenay ferry labour dispute

The B.C. General Employees Union wants the labour ministry to appoint a special mediator

The B.C. General Employees Union says it has requested mediation from the provincial government meant to end the Kootenay ferry labour strike.

BCGEU, which represents 80 members working for Western Pacific Marine on the Kootenay Lake vessels as well as the Harrop and Glade cable ferries, said in a March 26 statement it will request that Minister of Labour Jennifer Whiteside appoint a special mediator.

“As our bargaining committee continues to push for a deal, our priority remains finding a resolution that benefits both ferry workers and the community they serve,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch.

“After five months on strike, workers want to return to full-time work with the security of a fair collective agreement that will ensure service levels are preserved for years to come.”

Western Pacific Marine said in a statement it would welcome a special mediator, but prefers binding arbitration as "the most effective and impartial way to achieve a fair resolution."

“We have addressed the union’s core demands and presented fair proposals that ensure both competitive wages and long-term service reliability,” said Odai Sirri, Western Pacific Marine general manager.

“While we support the special mediation process, we still believe that binding arbitration would provide the quickest, most equitable resolution by relying on facts rather than rhetoric.”

The Nelson Star has requested comment from Minister Whiteside.

Both sides have met on-and-off as they work toward a new collective agreement. Strike action began last November, but talks once again broke down March 11 as the union and company accused each other of negotiating in bad faith.

On March 20, the BCGEU ended reduced service on the Kootenay Lake route between Balfour and Kootenay Bay but said its members wouldn't work overtime hours. The change has since led to multiple sailing cancellations.