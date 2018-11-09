The Civic Orchestra of Victoria, shown here in concert last season, kicks off the new season Nov. 11 by spotlighting accordion music, a collaboration with the World Accordion and Tango Festival which gets underway here Nov. 10. Photo by Jon-Mark Wiltshire

Unique collaboration kicks off 35th season of Civic Orchestra of Victoria

Internationally recognized accordionists to perform this Sunday in Oak Bay

The Civic Orchestra of Victoria is kicking off its 35th season with a rare and exciting creative collaboration on Remembrance Day.

In conjunction with the World Accordion and Tango Festival, the orchestra is playing a concert at Oak Bay High’s Dave Dunnet Theatre. The performance will feature internationally acclaimed accordionists Jianan Tian (China), Grayson Masefield (New Zealand) and Victoria’s own Jelena Milojevic, who will perform works for accordion and orchestra.

The orchestra will also perform Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”

Their season includes four more performances including:

Dec. 19 – Sing; the orchestra performs Handel’s Messiah, with chorister/soloists soprano Jennifer Turner, mezz0-soprano Kiiri Michelsen, tenor Maximillian Kansen and bass Nathan McDonald, at the Alix Goolden Hall.

March 9 – Listen; A concert of classics by Dvorak, Tchaikovsky and Grieg, with the orchestra directed by Yariv Aloni.

May 5 – Play; Regular members of the orchestra will be featured as soloists, performing diverse and unique repertoire, while the group will also perform Smetana’s The Moldau.

June 8 – Strum; Internationally recognized guitarist Alexander Dunn is featured, performing music for orchestra and guitar. Also showcased will be Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez.

The Nov. 11 concert gets underway at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 for general admission, $24 for seniors and $10 for students, available online at civicorchestraofvictoria.org. Go there to find more information and details on the money-saving subscription to all five concerts.

