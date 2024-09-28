United Way takes aim at food insecurity, seniors' isolation on Vancouver Island

United Way B.C. kicked-off its annual fall campaign in Nanaimo to a filled out venue earlier this month

Food insecurity and social isolation among seniors are two pressing issues people are facing in north and central Vancouver Island, according to the United Way B.C.

"Every food bank … unfortunately, has the same story, that we've really just seen such a dramatic rise in the need for the use of food banks and food programs," said Kristina Gebhard, United Way B.C. fundraising and donor relations manager, who oversees the fall campaign in central and northern Vancouver Island. "I think those are the two that I see that are quite prevalent here."

To combat this, the organization has a number of food security programs, including its critical food infrastructure grant and regional community food hubs.

Regarding social isolation among seniors, Gebhard said United Way sees a lot of isolation with a large senior population in the region.

"We have quite a few healthy aging supports and services for them to stay independent, active and engaged in their own communities," she said.

One of these programs is called 'social prescribing' and involves 'community connectors' engaging with older adults and linking them to community groups, clubs, or classes, engaging in exercise sessions, walking groups, sports clubs, art classes, music therapy or exploring volunteer opportunities.

United Way B.C. launched its fall workplace campaign on Sept. 12 with a kick-off breakfast in four communities across the province, including Nanaimo, Kamloops, Kelowna and Prince George.

Gebhard said Nanaimo was chosen due to it being the home to the largest concentration of corporate and workplace partners, as well as donors for the central and north Island. In Nanaimo, the day was declared United Way B.C. Day, and the ballroom at the Coast Bastion Hotel had all 200 seats filled.

"It wasn't a fundraising event necessarily, it was really a celebration," Gebhard said. "It was really to gather a lot of our corporate and also our community partners … and it was really a way to kick off our fall campaign with a bang and share those stories of impact and to let people know about those issues that we are raising funds for throughout this fall campaign."

While she said the local United Way is an amalgamated part of the larger United Way B.C., all money raised within the north and central Island will remain in the region to support community members in need.

"We continue [to work] in the areas of children and youths, seniors, poverty, mental health and food security – really those significant social issues, and we have the 211 British Columbia health line as well, which every year there's more and more of a demand and more and more calls are being made to it."

To organize a workplace campaign, interested individuals can go to United Way B.C.'s website at http://uwbc.ca/program/workplace-campaigns.