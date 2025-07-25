UNTAMED: Langley actor, 14, reflects on role in new Netflix series

Ellexis Wejr talks about 'silly' character on new popular show filmed in Hope

A new Netflix show filmed in Hope has an extra connection to the community, thanks to one of its youngest stars.

Residents of Hope have taken to social media after Netflix released its latest drama, Untamed, to express their excitement over the show's first season being filmed in Hope. While this connection has created plenty of buzz in the community, the real highlight comes through 14-year-old actress Ellexis Wejr who plays Taylor Bodwin, the daughter of Rosemarie DeWitt's and Josh Randall's characters.

"I think she's pretty silly," Wejr said of her character. "Just kind of fun. And I prepared for the role by trying to find the character. Because, obviously, you have to look at the few details, on what the character is like, and then you have to build off of that and make them your own."

Though Wejr lives in Langley, she is the daughter of Chris Wejr, who grew up in Hope and is now the principal of Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove.

Untamed is a Netflix drama that follows special agent Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana) as he investigates the death of a woman in the Yosemite National Park. The show was partially filmed in downtown Hope last year, between June and July, and used Wallace Street, 6th Avenue, and Commission Street for filming.

As part of the show's backdrop, the film crew painted a mural on the side of the Kingpin building on Wallace Street. The mural depicts a figure, similar to trickster Coyote, who is surrounded by Indigenous men and women. It is still on the building and helped to keep Hope's curiosity about the show alive throughout the year.

According to Wejr, she filmed for two days over a month for scenes in Untamed episode one and episode five. She first heard about the show last spring, while camping with her family, and began rehearsing for it. After sending in her audition, Wejr was called into the set a few weeks later.

While she didn't get to meet Bana, Wejr said she had a blast filming and getting to know the other actors on set.

"It was so much fun," she said. "I had Sonia (Sonja Kathleen Perperidis) who also worked with me on set and she was only two years older than me. So, we were always laughing on set. And then my other coworker, Josh, he was so funny. And we got to teach him about what teenagers say nowadays, which was quite funny."

The young actor, who is signed on with da Costa Talent, started her acting career at age eight, being cast for an episode of The Twilight Zone. She currently has 11 acting credits under her belt which includes roles on Supergirl, Resident Alien, The Thundermans: Undercover, and Schmigadoon.

"I love acting so much," she said. "I think pretending to be someone you're not is really fun. Like, the roles where you have to act mean or shy, are really fun because you get to explore personalities that you might not get to do everyday."

When not acting, Wejr spends her time pursuing dancing, which is her other passion in life.

Wejr's is not the only actor in her family. Her twin sister, Ella Wejr, is also an up-and-coming actor and the duo sometimes works together. Both sisters were supporting leads in the holiday film Saving Christmas.

Wejr said working with her sister is "very cool," though there can be some challenges especially when the sisters are auditioning for the same role. However, Wejr said it has also been equally as helpful to have a peer she can talk to who understands the acting world.

"My advice (for acting) is to not give up, and just keep going," Wejr said. "You're gonna get a lot of no's through acting, because they're always looking for a specific look or how someone would act in that show. So, just keep going because eventually you'll get a yes." Untamed is currently available on Netflix to watch.