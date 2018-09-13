Used book sale at Nellie McClung branch Saturday, Sunday

Barb Barry, Irwin Henderson, Carol Martin and Patricia Gilchrist are volunteers for the Friends of Greater Victoria Public Library, organizing for the Fall Book Sale, Sept. 15 and 16 at Nellie McClung GVPL. File photo

It’s a circled date on the calendars of many in town, the Fall (used) Book Sale hosted by the Friends of Greater Victoria Public Libraries.

This season’s booksale is happening at the Nellie McClung branch library. The sales are broken up into an earlybird $3 admission on Saturday night, Sept. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. (at which time books are available for purchase). Then on Sunday, Sept. 16, there is free admission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a $10 entry (all books free) from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“We have a huge inventory of kids books for this sale, so we’re hoping to have a big family turnout,” said Irwin Henderson, from the Friends group, which helps curate the thousands of books each year.

Proceeds from the sales will go towards funding next year’s “Wish List” of projects, including the popular GVPL Summer Reading Club. This year’s Summer Reading Club had a record of more than 9,000 kids enrolled. Funds raised also added to the e-book collection (the fastest growing in the system), and purchased material for GVPL’s new Indigenous Books collections.

