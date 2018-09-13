Barb Barry, Irwin Henderson, Carol Martin and Patricia Gilchrist are volunteers for the Friends of Greater Victoria Public Library, organizing for the Fall Book Sale, Sept. 15 and 16 at Nellie McClung GVPL. File photo

Used book sale at Nellie McClung branch Saturday, Sunday

Friends of GVPL’s fall book sale ‘a big one’

It’s a circled date on the calendars of many in town, the Fall (used) Book Sale hosted by the Friends of Greater Victoria Public Libraries.

This season’s booksale is happening at the Nellie McClung branch library. The sales are broken up into an earlybird $3 admission on Saturday night, Sept. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. (at which time books are available for purchase). Then on Sunday, Sept. 16, there is free admission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a $10 entry (all books free) from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“We have a huge inventory of kids books for this sale, so we’re hoping to have a big family turnout,” said Irwin Henderson, from the Friends group, which helps curate the thousands of books each year.

Proceeds from the sales will go towards funding next year’s “Wish List” of projects, including the popular GVPL Summer Reading Club. This year’s Summer Reading Club had a record of more than 9,000 kids enrolled. Funds raised also added to the e-book collection (the fastest growing in the system), and purchased material for GVPL’s new Indigenous Books collections.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Change in how we vote is up to you
Next story
EDITORIAL: How many candidates is too many for voters?

Just Posted

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

The British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Tent city in Saanich’s Regina Park shuts down

Any remaining residents of the homeless camp in Regina Park plan to… Continue reading

Building permit value more than doubles in Victoria since last year

City staff reported in a quarterly update that building permits are valued at over $250 million

Saanich police to surround homeless camp in Regina Park

Crews have started to put up fencing around homeless camp as deadline passed

Westshore Rebels fall to Raiders for second consecutive time

Team looks to bounce back against Kamloops Broncos

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Used book sale at Nellie McClung branch Saturday, Sunday

Friends of GVPL’s fall book sale ‘a big one’

Ottawa proposes $100M class-action settlement for disabled vets

The Liberals have agreed to pay $100 million to settle a four-year legal battle with disabled veterans

VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park

Dean Thomas Hathaway sentenced to three years for manslaughter in Duncan stabbing

Hathaway will serve an additional year for firearms offences

Not giving up: Uber exec to promote ride-sharing at UBCM

A general manager of the company’s Canada arm was on his way to the annual municipalities’ convention

Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Community effort in Campbell River helps reunite Yorkshire terrier-chihuahua Jax with family

Most Read