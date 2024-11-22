 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Vancouver Island Conservatives given healthy shadow cabinet positions

Anna Kindy gets Health portfolio, Brennan Day takes Rural Health and Seniors' Health
Marc Kitteringham
Marc Kitteringham
brennan
BC Conservative Courtenay-Comox MLA Brennan Day.Marc Kitteringam

Vancouver Island two new Conservative MLAs have been given shadow cabinet positions by party leader John Rustad on Nov. 20.

Courtenay Comox MLA Brennan Day will be the critic for the Rural Health and Seniors' Health portfolio, while North Island MLA Anna Kindy will take on the high-profile Health critic role.

“Our shadow cabinet is a diverse and experienced group, committed to restoring prosperity, public safety, and affordability for every British Columbian,” said Rustad. “With experts in every field, we are focused on delivering real solutions for the challenges our province faces.”

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who was the first to join the B.C. Conservatives with Rustad, was named as the party whip.

In the two other leadership positions, Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA Aaliya Warbus is the house leader and Prince George-North Cariboo MLA Sheldon Clare is the deputy whip. 

All but two of the B.C. Conservative MLAs were given portfolios. Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson and Langley-Willowbrook MLA Jody Toor were not named along with portfolios in the news release. 

Marc Kitteringham

About the Author: Marc Kitteringham

I joined Black press in early 2020, writing about the environment, housing, local government and more.
Read more

More Home2

Island MLA Josie Osborne says she's up for the challenge as new health minister
Island MLA Josie Osborne says she's up for the challenge as new health minister
Rejoining Hockey Canada not a discussion point at BCHL board meeting
Rejoining Hockey Canada not a discussion point at BCHL board meeting
Nanaimo Bulldogs sniff out semifinal win over Vernon Panthers
Nanaimo Bulldogs sniff out semifinal win over Vernon Panthers