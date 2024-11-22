Vancouver Island Conservatives given healthy shadow cabinet positions

Anna Kindy gets Health portfolio, Brennan Day takes Rural Health and Seniors' Health

Vancouver Island two new Conservative MLAs have been given shadow cabinet positions by party leader John Rustad on Nov. 20.

Courtenay Comox MLA Brennan Day will be the critic for the Rural Health and Seniors' Health portfolio, while North Island MLA Anna Kindy will take on the high-profile Health critic role.

“Our shadow cabinet is a diverse and experienced group, committed to restoring prosperity, public safety, and affordability for every British Columbian,” said Rustad. “With experts in every field, we are focused on delivering real solutions for the challenges our province faces.”

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who was the first to join the B.C. Conservatives with Rustad, was named as the party whip.

In the two other leadership positions, Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA Aaliya Warbus is the house leader and Prince George-North Cariboo MLA Sheldon Clare is the deputy whip.

All but two of the B.C. Conservative MLAs were given portfolios. Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson and Langley-Willowbrook MLA Jody Toor were not named along with portfolios in the news release.