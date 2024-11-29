Vancouver Island couple hit the jackpot, win $500k

Allen and Donna Michele Piatkowski of Youbou say they are taking some time to think on what to do with their winnings

Allen and Donna Michele Piatkowski of Youbou are still in shock after winning half a million dollars from the Nov. 16 Lotto 649 Draw. Ther excitre couple are putting some thought into what to do with winnings.

What would you do with 500,000?

Well that is a question that Allen and Donna Michele Piatkowski will know have fun thinking about while living out some of their wildest dreams after having the one in a million chance of winning half a million dollars.

The couple were relaxing in their Youbou home when Michele checked their lottery ticket using the BCLC Lotto! app. She immediately shared with Allen that they had just hit the jackpot and won a whopping $500,000 by matching 4/4 Extra numbers from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Nov. 16. They'd purchased the ticket at the Youbou General Store on Youbou Road.

“I was in disbelief,” recalled Allen after Michele shared the exciting news. “When I walked up to Michele and glanced at her phone, I was just in shock!”

“This can’t be real, said Michele.

The Youbou couple who enjoy spending time in the great outdoors and at sporting events say they are taking some time to think through their retirement investment plans.

