Vancouver Island couple wins $1M lotto, plans to buy car

The Nov. 19 Lotto Max draw was life-changing for Duncan's Hewitts

Listen to this article

The Nov. 19 Lotto Max draw was life-changing for Duncan's Gail and Thomas Hewitt, and a big early Christmas present.

Gail bought the winning ticket at Walmart at Cowichan Commons, and later learned it was worth $1 million.

“My brain was numb," she said of her feeling after realizing she'd hit the jackpot. "I was excited."

The Duncan couple called their daughter first to share the news. The Hewitts plan to buy a new car and renovate their kitchen.

The win comes just days after Youbou's Allen and Donna Michele Piatkowski won $500,000 by matching 4/4 Extra numbers from the Nov. 16, 2024 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Piatkowskis purchased the winning ticket at Youbou General Store.

They plan to consider investing for their retirement.