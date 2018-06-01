Google Street View photo (circa 2012) of the home at 475 Panorama Crescent.

Vancouver Island home at centre of shooting incident put onto the market

House on Panorama Crescent in Courtenay gets listed days after May 25 incident

The house at the centre of the May 25 shooting incident in east Courtenay has been listed for sale.

The MLS listing went up shortly after the incident, calling the property at 475 Panorama Crescent a “handy man (sic) delight.”

RELATED: Gunshots fored in East Courtenay

RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realtor Marie Mccooey, who holds the listing along with partner John Hope, said the shooting was a catalyst for the listing.

“She [homeowner] called me first thing Monday morning and said, ‘Let’s get rid of it’… told me what had happened,” said Mccooey. “There’s other things about it, but that [shooting] was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

RELATED: Police seek suspect in shooting incident

The listing claims the house to be in “good structural condition,” but says “occupants are boarder line (sic) hoarders so lots of stuff inside and out.”

“The house itself is in good shape,” said Mccooey. “It’s got three bedrooms, two full bathrooms. It’s not a bad house… family room, living room, the whole shebang. It’s just full of stuff right now.”

Mccooey sold the house to the current homeowner approximately seven years ago.

“She just decided it was time. She’s tired of being a landlady,” said Mccooey.

The 1,700-foot rancher is listed at $399,000.

“It only went up [on MLS] yesterday,” said Mccooey on Friday morning. “We had two viewings yesterday, one today, and already four scheduled for Saturday.”

Previous story
Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions
Next story
Many seasons rolled into one for Victoria Cougars head coach

Just Posted

REVIEW: Strong emotions felt in latest Blue Bridge Theatre offering

Local cast, crew do great justice to Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, writes Sheila Martindale

Teacher shortages cause concerns for September

Difficulties filling specialized positions has left many schools scrambling

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

CRD CUPE members vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

Strike action would require 72‑hour strike notice issued

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Many seasons rolled into one for Victoria Cougars head coach

Versatile Suneil Karod winds up hockey campaign sharing in a Royal Bank Cup win

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

B.C. judge expands pipeline injunction as protesters use ‘calculated’ defiance

Justice Kenneth Affleck said he’d have some sympathy for people opposed to Trans Mountain application

Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

VIDEO: B.C.’s minimum wage rises to $12.65

What do you think: Too much? Too little? We ask B.C. businesses, residents what they think

Most Read