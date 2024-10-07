Vancouver Island man taking his fight for heat pumps to Ottawa

As temperatures rise in summer we need to find ways to keep people from dying, says Mike Youds

Port Alberni resident Mike Youds has delivered a petition with more than 400 names to Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns calling for a universal heat pump program in Canada.

Youds has been advocating for universal heat pumps all summer in the riding as part of a larger 350.org campaign to create a publicly-owned entity to produce, distribute and install heat pumps.

Youds has spent years living in two different communities where temperatures are continuing to rise in the summer. He was spurred into action after a "heat dome" in 2021 claimed 691 lives in B.C. That year temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius for several days in a row.

"Ninety-eight percent of the people who died in 2021 were indoors," said Youds, "and 68 percent were aged 70 or older. This is the thin edge of...the most vulnerable people in our society and we are failing them."

While the provincial and federal governments came up with grant programs for people converting to heat pumps, there is no long-term strategy for dealing with rising temperatures, Youds said. "We're not talking uncomfortable living here, we're talking life and death."

He invested in a heat pump in his home a few years ago. "It was the most important investment I've made in 30 years in a home. It made a substantial difference in my life." He acknowledges that many people cannot afford to convert to heat pumps.

The Heat Pumps for All campaign is pushing for a publicly-owned company, such as a Crown or federal agency to manufacture and install heat pumps for all homes. Prince Edward Island already instituted a universal heat pump program, and British Columbia has the second highest province in terms of heat pump installation, said Johns. "We've got 13 percent of households now using (heat pumps), which is 80 percent growth since 2017."

Youds said the time is now to have the conversation about long-term solutions. "We're getting some pretty clear warnings."

He knocked on doors, put up a table at Harbour Quay to collect signatures and held a community resilience event in August at Gaiga Square. The event brought people together — coincidentally during a heat wave in the Alberni Valley — to talk about adapting to heat extremes in homes and neighbourhoods. The event included talks about wildfires, fire safety and smoke exposure.

Youds said half a dozen Members of Parliament have signed petitions in the Alberni Valley and other communities. Johns said he has spoken about universal heat pumps in the House of Commons in Ottawa, He said he will bring Youds' petition to Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault as well as Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada Johnathan Wilkinson.

Johns cautioned Youds that campaigns such as his can take three to five years before they come to fruition in the federal government. "All of these initiatives start with people on the ground," he said.

"I'm going to fight for this one."