Victoria Conservatory of Music’s founding faculty feature in Sunday concert

Rekindling the glory days of Chamber Music concerts made famous by the Victoria Conservatory of Music’s founding faculty, including Robin and Winifred Wood, Sydney Humphries, and James Hunter, VCM Presents launches a new Chamber Music series with Masters, Friends and Mentors.

The concert, held in the intimate surroundings of the VCM’s newly renovated Wood Hall, features the faculty duo of violinist Simon MacDonald (recently appointed as Head of Strings, and Artistic Director of the Young Artists Collegium Program), joined by collaborative pianist Robert Holliston (Head of Keyboard), for an afternoon of fine music featuring 19th and 20th century Master Works.

Having previously performed together at the VCM while Simon studied under Sydney Humphreys and Robert had joined faculty as collaborative pianist, their friendship brings these very talented and accomplished artists back to the stage, now as fellow mentors at the VCM. The program will include the Beethoven C minor Duo Sonata, which was the first Sonata Simon and Robert performed together almost 30 years ago.

VCM Presents launches a new Chamber Music series with Masters, Friends and Mentors on Nov. 4, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20.35 to $22.11 available by phone at 250-386-5311 or at the front desk, 900 Johnson St.

Later this year

The Chamber Concert series continues with Musical Treats and Poetry on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. This afternoon concert features Faculty Artists of the VCM, representing Strings, Keyboard, Winds, Brass, and Voice, coming together as perfectly as a box of delicious Valentine’s chocolates. Performances will be provocative Master works with musical “flavours” ranging from Mozart to Poulenc to Shostakovic, and interspersed with inspirational poetry readings.

The final in the three-concert series is the New Orford String Quartet on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Alix Goolden Performance Hall. Hailed by the CBC as “Canada’s Best String Quartet”, and 2017 Juno Award winners for Best Classical Album of the Year, this highly talented quartet will offer an immersive concert experience that explores the concepts of good and evil, featuring two thought-provoking works separated by almost two hundred years: Joseph Haydn’s Seven Last Words, and George Crumb’s Black Angels.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

