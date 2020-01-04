Victoria readies its free outdoor concerts with call for artists

Applications are due Jan. 15 for musicians and community programmers

All musicians and community programmers are invited by the City of Victoria to apply for the community programmer roster submissions.

The pre-qualified local musicians and community programmers are paid by the City and provide free outdoor concerts and activities at Centennial Square and Beacon Hill Park.

Applications are online, and must include links to samples of work by Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Preference will be given to those based in the Capital Region.

Musician submissions are judged on broad appeal, technical expertise and talent. Community programmer submissions will be assessed on the quality and creativity of the activity proposed, and the applicant’s track record in delivering similar, successful programs to the community.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident faces discrimination from BC Transit since transitioning to a wheelchair

READ ALSO: Single dad reaches out to Greater Victoria community to help kids celebrate Christmas

hr width=“75%”>

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
From Bono to Yoda and Frodo to Snickers, Island community has plenty of fun names for pooches

Just Posted

New report suggests first-time homebuyers on Vancouver Island need help from parents

All responding notaries on Vancouver Island say first-time homebuyers needed help for down payment

Cool Aid seeks warm gear for region’s vulnerable

Coats, gloves, hats and more can be dropped off until Jan. 7

Second Canada Post worker snapped at by dog in Saanich

Incident not as serious as December dog attack, says local postal union president

VicPD says downtown robbery, kidnapping attempts not connected

Further investigation has reduced the threat to the public

Assessments down across most of Greater Victoria as real estate market softens

Oak Bay remains the most expensive part of Greater Victoria based on assessments

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

From Bono to Yoda and Frodo to Snickers, Island community has plenty of fun names for pooches

Parksville-area dog owners get creative

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case arrested on unrelated charge

RCMP won’t say why Steven Michael Bacon was recently arrested or where he is being held

UPDATE: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

VIDEO: A smoking bus leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Selection of stories for Jan. 3

RCMP release video, photos of two people of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

The first person of interest is described as possibly a Caucasian male

Most Read