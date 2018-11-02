Victoria Symphony takes on Amanda Todd story in November

Victoria Symphony principal trumpeter Ryan Cole is featured during Marcus Goddard’s Concerto for Trumpet, during the VS performance Nov. 3 at the Royal Theatre. Courtesy Victoria Symphony

Felicia Santarossa

Monday Magazine contributor

Shelter yourself from November’s rainy weekends with the Victoria Symphony.

The melodies of Dvořák and Schumann will be flowing from the Royal Theatre on Nov. 3. The first Masterworks Saturday brings a bit of the early German Romantic movement to Victoria, along with something modern. The world premiere of Marcus Goddard’s “Concerto for Trumpet” sits side-by-side these classics and is ushered in by the orchestra’s principal trumpeter, Ryan Cole.

“My Name is Amanda Todd,” a presentation of the Victoria Symphony, tells the teen’s tragic tale through sounds and music Nov. 10 at Oak Bay High’s Dave Dunnett Community Theatre. Courtesy Victoria Symphony

Teens and parents are no doubt familiar with the tragic story of Amanda Todd, or Alice Munro’s poetry, but on Nov. 10 they can hear each as well. Oak Bay High’s Dave Dunnet Community Theatre puts a spotlight on Todd’s life and Munro’s work in “My Name is Amanda Todd.” Composer Jocelyn Morlock uses quivering strings, twinkling keys and wavering sounds to bring Todd’s story to light, yielding emotional results. Also on the night, Zosha di Castri’s “Dear Life” gives an explosive take on Munro’s work of the same name. Tickets range from $20-25.

RELATED STORY: Irish Tenors an early Christmas present for Victoria Symphony supporters

All the seasons get their say on Sunday Nov. 18. This musical merry-go-round-the-sun brings pieces of Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” Panufnik’s “Four World Seasons,” and of course, Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Vivaldi starts with autumn’s bursts of colour, switching through composers until we feel the tension of Piazzolla’s Summer. Images of the German countryside will end the night with Beethoven’s pastoral masterpiece “Symphony No. 6.”

November’s final Masterpiece Sunday/Monday on Nov. 25 and 26 delivers the timeless sounds of Mozart, Stravinsky, and Grieg. As the weather cools, feel the breezy sounds of Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante for Winds” instead. For more information, visit victoriasymphony.ca.