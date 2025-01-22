Port Alberni says non-compliant wastewater plant no risk to environment, health

City has created an 'action plan' to get facility back within compliance

Although the City of Port Alberni has received a non-compliance warning with regards to its new wastewater treatment plant, the city emphasizes that there is no risk to the environment or the public.

In December 2024, the city received a warning letter from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in response to a routine inspection back in August 2024. The letter informs the city that the new wastewater treatment plant is out of compliance with the Environmental Management Act and the facility's operational certificate.

Jim MacDonald, the city's director of infrastructure, emphasized to city council during a meeting on Monday, Jan. 13 that the “majority” of the non-compliance issues were “administrative” in nature. He added that none of the results are detrimental to the environment or to public health and safety.

MacDonald said that many of the issues are due to the fact the facility is still somewhat new. The plant has only been operating since 2022.

“With the facility being a new plant and a new operating certificate, there are often things that you don't notice until you start running the plant and going through the motions of doing the testing and doing the reporting,” he said.

For example, one out of compliance issue shows that the plant's flow monitoring equipment is not functioning properly, and MacDonald said the city is still working to get that resolved.

The ministry's warning letter noted that the flow meter did not provide flow data for eight months in 2022 (from January to August), and was again corrupted in January 2024, meaning ministry staff could not determine whether the city exceeded the maximum rate of discharge during those periods. The city did not exceed the maximum (79,400 cubic metres per day) during all other reported periods.

“We have an action plan submitted,” he said. “It is our utmost priority to get this back within compliance as quick as possible. We recognize the importance of this, both for transparency and the public’s trust in us.”

In a later press release, the city stated that the following actions to address compliance are currently underway: submission of required reports, amendments to the Operational Certificate to better align with daily operations, designing a retrofit for the existing effluent flow monitoring system, updating signage and re-assessing water quality results.

If the city does not follow through then it could face a fine of up to $1 million, according to the environment ministry.