Wear purple to support survivors: B.C.'s Prevention of Violence Against Women Week

In honour of Prevention of Violence Against Women Week in British Columbia (April 21-27), the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society has launched a community-wide awareness and fundraising campaign called Purple for Prevention.

Individuals, businesses and organizations are encouraged to donate and wear purple to support survivors of gender-based violence, abuse and sexual assault on Thursday, April 24, Purple for Prevention Day.

“Wearing purple may seem like a small act, but it sends a powerful message that survivors are seen, believed, and not alone,” said Chantal Banman, Executive Director of the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society, which is based in Kelowna.

Elizabeth Fry is a feminist organization dedicated to ending gender-based and intimate partner violence, child abuse and sexual assault. The Society provides emotional and legal support for survivors of abuse in the Central Okanagan as they navigate the judicial system and forge a path forward to safety.

In the last year alone, the Elizabeth Fry Society supported 1,400 community members in its Victim Services and Counselling programs, which are specifically for survivors of sexual assault, intimate partner violence, and child abuse.

"We know that this number represents only a fraction of cases of gender-based violence happening in our communities," said Banman.

The goal of the Purple for Prevention campaign is to prompt conversations about women’s safety and to show survivors that people and organizations like Elizabeth Fry are there to help and support them.

"Each year, hundreds of thousands of women and children across the country are impacted by gender-based violence, yet many suffer in silence due to stigma, fear, or lack of resources," said Banman.

According to the Government of Canada,44 percent of women over the age of 15 have experienced some form of psychological, physical, or sexual abuse at the hands of an intimate partner. Additionally, 80 percent of survivors did not report the abuse to the police and more frequently than once every week, a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner.

Supporters are encouraged to wear purple clothing or a ribbon on April 24, share a #PurpleForPrevention photo on Instagram and tag @elizabethfryco and engage in conversations about gender-based violence.

People can also donate and learn more about the campaign at www.efryokanagan.com. All money raised through the campaign will directly support Elizabeth Fry Society in funding trauma-informed counselling for sexual assault survivors, crisis response and specialized victim support.

“This campaign reminds us that everyone has a role in preventing violence. By wearing purple, sharing your support online, or making a donation, you help build a community that is safer, more compassionate, and more just for all," said Banman.