BREAKING: Wildfire evacuation order issued for 11 properties near Silverton

The 10-hectare fire was discovered today and was caused by lightning

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an evacuation order for 11 properties in the vicinity of the Aylwin Creek wildfire near Silverton.

The properties affected are the following addresses on Highway 6: 8905, 8755, 8651, 8941, 8953, 8961, 8921, 8749, 8851, 8751, ad 8821.

The RDCK news release states that residents and visitors are required to leave the evacuation order area immediately.

Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations and register online with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

If you do not have a pre-arranged location and require support, please report to the Royal Canadian Legion at 502 Harold St., Slocan. Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter and clothing may be provided by ESS volunteers following registration at the above website. For further assistance you can call the RDCK EOC pubic inquiry line at 250-352-7701.

ESS may not be able to accommodate your pets, so make sure you have prepared your pets by having appropriate cages, food, water and bowls, and ensure they are wearing identification. You may wish to arrange to have your pets cared for by family or friends.

Access to the evacuation order area is being controlled. You will not be permitted to return to your home during the evacuation order unless it is safe to do so and you have been given permission by local officials and emergency personnel.

The Aylwin creek wildfire was first discovered on July 18 and is currently estimated at 10 hectares. The BCWS has determined the cause to be lightning.