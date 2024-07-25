BREAKING: Wildfire evacuation order issued for Silverton and rural areas

Many rural properties also added to an earlier order

The entire Village of Silverton has been ordered to evacuate due to the threat of nearby wildfires.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay announced the evacuation order Wednesday evening following a recommendation from BC Wildfire Service. It includes Silverton as well as 17 surrounding addresses in Area H.

A list of addresses and a map can be found here.

This order adds to an existing rural order and now includes areas south of the Village of Silverton in the Red Mountain Road area down to the Slocan Lookout.

The RDCK news release gives the following instructions:

"Residents and visitors are required to leave the evacuation order area immediately. Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations. Register for Emergency Support Services (ESS) in person located at the Nakusp & District Community Complex at 200, 8 Avenue NW Nakusp or register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-800-387-4258. For further assistance you can call the RDCK EOC public inquiry line at 250-352-7701.

ESS may not be able to accommodate your pets, so make sure you have prepared your pets by having appropriate cages, food, water, and bowls, and ensure they are wearing identification. You may wish to arrange to have your pets cared for by family or friends.

Access to the evacuation order area is being controlled. You will not be permitted to return to your home during the evacuation order unless it is safe to do so and you have been given permission by local officials and emergency personnel."

There are several wildfires in the Slocan Valley.

The Aylwin Creek wildfire was first discovered south of Silverton on July 18 and is estimated at 400 hectares in size. The Komonko Creek fire on the east side of Highway 6 next to the Aylwin Creek fire is 534 hectares, while the Nemo Creek fire across Slocan Lake is 823 hectares.