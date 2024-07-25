BREAKING: Wildfire evacuation order issued for Silverton and rural areas

The entire Village of Silverton has been ordered to evacuate due to the threat of nearby wildfires.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay announced the evacuation order Wednesday evening following a recommendation from BC Wildfire Service. It includes Silverton as well as 17 surrounding addresses in Area H.
A list of addresses and a map can be found here.
This order adds to an existing rural order and now includes areas south of the Village of Silverton in the Red Mountain Road area down to the Slocan Lookout.
The RDCK news release gives the following instructions:
"Residents and visitors are required to leave the evacuation order area immediately. Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations. Register for Emergency Support Services (ESS) in person located at the Nakusp & District Community Complex at 200, 8 Avenue NW Nakusp or register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-800-387-4258. For further assistance you can call the RDCK EOC public inquiry line at 250-352-7701.