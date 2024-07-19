Wildfire near Blewett grows, most fires in West Kootenay unchanged

The Eagle Creek fire is now 7 hectares

A wildfire in the forest south of Blewett continues to grow following a lightning storm earlier this week.

The Eagle Creek fire is now seven hectares large, or five hectares bigger than it was Thursday, according to B.C. Wildfire Services.

The Aylwin Creek fire south of Silverton, which forced the evacuation of 11 properties Thursday, has not grown in size as of Friday morning. Neither has the Argenta Creek fire burning east of Argenta in the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy, which remains 45 hectares.

The storm Wednesday evening ignited new fires across the Nelson and Slocan Valley areas, but the majority remain less than one hectare in size. Two small fires north of Nakusp are also now being held.

The Nelson Star will continue to provide wildfire updates as they are made available by B.C. Wildfire Services and the Southeast Fire Centre.