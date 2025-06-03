Active wildfire north of Fort Nelson re-closes Alaska Highway in B.C.'s far north

Road connecting Yukon to southern provinces was closed, then partially reopened, and then closed again

A wildfire north of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, has once again shut down the Alaska Highway, with no detour available, according to a road report from Public Services and Procurement Canada at around noon on June 3.

The road was closed on June 2 due to fires but reopened to one-lane alternating traffic late in the evening.

The road report notes the highway has been temporarily closed as of about noon on June 3 because of a wildfire between Grouse Trail and Toad Mountain Road for about 162 kilometres.

Madison Dahl, an information officer for BC Wildfire Service with the Fort Nelson complex, told the News by phone on the afternoon of June 3 that the fire, which is rapidly changing and moving, is “very close” to the highway.

“It is a very active wildfire situation,” Dahl said.

“There's also smoke and visibility concerns.”

Dahl noted the weather has been warming up and conditions have been very dry.

According to the province’s wildfire service, the Summit Lake fire is more than 2,600 hectares in size and is described as “out of control.” It was found on May 28 and prompted an evacuation alert along the highway corridor in the region on June 2.

Dahl had a message for potential travellers:

“If people are planning trips, we really do recommend that they check Drive BC before they go, and take a look at the closure or the accessibility of that highway, and possibly even make alternate plans depending on what is happening,” Dahl said.

Per Drive BC, the road status can change at any moment depending on the fire situation. Another update is expected at 6 p.m. on June 3.

The Alaska Highway, or Highway 97, is one of two roads in and out of the Yukon. The Stewart-Cassiar Highway, also known as Highway 37, provides an alternate route.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com