Wildfire southwest of Port Alberni grows to 1,391 hectares

The Mount Underwood wildfire southwest of Port Alberni has grown in size with the most recent BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) estimate showing it at 1,391 hectares. The fire was discovered yesterday (Aug. 11) and the estimated size has been rapidly increasing.

BCWS says there is presently no threat to Bamfield or Port Alberni.

Three initial attack teams, three helicopters and a heavy equipment task force are responding to the blaze. The smoke plume can be seen from Port Alberni.

The China Creek Regional Park & Campground are in the fire area and have been evacuated. Those displaced by the Mount Underwood wildfire should go to the reception centre at the Alberni Athletic Hall (3727 Roger St., beside the AV Multiplex).

The BCWS is asking people to avoid Bamfield unless they are residents.

"We don't want any additional pressures to the community by having extra people trying to get there, either by road or by trails," BCWS said in an update.

Bamfield and the surrounding area have been without power since 6:21 p.m. Aug. 11; BC Hydro estimates 528 customers are affected and says they will send crews to the area once it is safe to do so.

An incident management team from BCWS is en route and will take the lead on the response on Thursday. The fire is displaying rank four and rank five behaviour, defined as highly vigorous flames.

The BCWS, the City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District will provide an update at 3 p.m.