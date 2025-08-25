Wildfire triggers travel advisory on Hwy. 1 between Yale and Boston Bar

Drivers urged to focus on road, and not to stop to view Sailor Bar wildfire

The Sailor Bar wildfire on Aug. 24. A travel advisory is in effect between Yale and Boston Bar.

Officials are asking drivers to not stop to watch the firefighting efforts at the Sailor Bar wildfire in the Fraser Canyon.

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the highway between Yale and Boston Bar due to the fire, which started Saturday, Aug. 23. The fire has not reached the highway, however, helicopters are drawing water from the nearby Fraser River, and flying over the highway with water buckets. Pullouts on the highway have also been cordoned off to discourage people from stopping to watch.

Drivers are also being advised that heavy smoke is highly visible throughout the highway.

"Travellers on Highway 1, please be mindful," said BC Wildfire Service via their website. "Crews and aircraft are working in the area, proceed with caution and stay focused on the road. Don’t stop the flow of traffic."

The wildfire, which was discovered Saturday night at three hectares, grew to 50 hectares Sunday morning, and to 120 hectares Sunday night.

BC Wildfire said that as of Sunday evening, one initial attack crew and two contract crews were responding to the fire. Four helicopters were also responding, and aviation resources would be scanning for hot spots using night-vision technology and continuing tanking missions to cool areas where heat is detected.

Evacuation alerts have also been issued for Spuzzum, and for an area extending from south of Yale to Spuzzum in the Fraser Canyon, on both sides of Highway 1.

To check on highway closures, visit www.drivebc.ca.

More information about the fire can also be found at the BC Wildfire Service website and on the alertable app.

— with files from Jessica Peters and Barbara Roden