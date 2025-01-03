 Skip to content
Woman killed by train in early-morning collision in Chilliwack

Incident happened near Yale Road overpass and McIntosh Drive; victim not yet identified
Jenna Hauck
cntrain_broadway40612
A CN Rail train travels through Chilliwack on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.(Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A woman was killed by a train in Chilliwack early Friday morning.

The incident involving the pedestrian happened near the Yale Road overpass and McIntosh Drive around 3:19 a.m. on Jan. 3.

“Upon arrival, frontline members located a deceased female in the area, who at this time has not been identified,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, media spokesperson with the RCMP Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment in a statement later that same day.

“The incident does not appear suspicious in nature, however, police continue to investigate the matter and make efforts to identify the female.” 

This investigation is in the hands of RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

Jenna Hauck

About the Author: Jenna Hauck

I started my career at The Chilliwack Progress in 2000 as a photojournalist.
Read more

