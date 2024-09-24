Woman seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in Nanaimo crosswalk

Incident happened along Hammond Bay Road on Sept. 23

Police are looking for additional witnesses and dash cam video after a woman was struck by a vehicle in a north Nanaimo crosswalk Monday morning.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit while she was walking through a designated crosswalk at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, on Hammond Bay Road near Morningstar Road.

The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for further medical treatment. The driver of the Honda sport utility vehicle remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators, RCMP noted in a press release.

Based on witness evidence, the victim was walking through the crosswalk but the approaching vehicle did not stop and struck her. Several people came to the assistance of the victim, including an off-duty physician.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered to be contributing factors and the investigation is continuing.

Any witnesses who left the scene before speaking with police or who have dash cam video of the incident are asked to contact the Nanaimo RMCP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file No. 2024-31295.