WorksafeBC on site after loading barge collapses on Port Hardy waterfront

WorkSafe BC confirmed via email they were notified of the incident on Monday morning

An investigation is underway after a loading barge owned by Canadian Fishing Co. in Port Hardy collapsed early in the morning of Sunday, Dec.1.

Details are scarce about the incident, which happened between 3:45 and 4:30 a.m. at the company’s 6000 block of Jensen Cove Road site, but WorkSafe BC confirmed via email they were notified of the incident on Monday morning.



"A prevention officer responded and is on site. We do not currently have any other information," the email states.

Staff Sgt. Kim Rutherford noted the incident wasn't reported to the Port Hardy RCMP, and as such, they haven't opened a file on it.

More to come.