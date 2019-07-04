LETTER: EDPA was flawed from the beginning

If there is faulty science, it is the Environmental Development Permit Area (EDPA) itself that is bad science. It was based on old inaccurate maps from the start. That was a major issue. The other major issue was how it was applied by staff in an authoritarian way, with no scientific basis, according to biologist Ted Lea.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor says residents owed a bylaw like the rescinded EDPA

Lea may have upset Saanich staff, and he definitely did when he made comments like it takes 10 seconds to assess some properties when in the EDPA simply because some should never should have been in EDPA in the first place, like a fully developed home site with lawn or when the EDPA includes half a house, going through its kitchen.

I was at the June 10 meeting. Since then I have read the Diamond Head Report, Rollo Report and Lea’s decision. The latter stated his conclusions are probably good science. No mention of faulty science.

My personal recommendation: We need an impact assessment, not another new study. A new Environmental Policy Framework was presented at the June 10 meeting. Incomprehensible to council. Even staff and CAO could not clarify major points. A truly bizarre presentation.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor warns of ‘torturous experience’ as they consider replacing EDPA

I believe we need an impact assessment to assess the effects of climate change. Is our biodiversity doomed? Can it be conserved, preserved, enhanced and restored?

Finally, when we talk emergency preparedness, we talk earthquake preparedness only. I find this bizarre.

To me the real elephant in the room is the risk of wildfires. Will my grab-and-go bag help me when I’m trying to evacuate? What is the wildfire risk? All of the conservation time, effort and money will be for naught if we have a wildfire like Paradise, Calif. Imagine a fast-spreading wildfire starting on the shore of Finlayson Inlet. How would the population of Saanich evacuate? Colwood crawl? Scary thought.

READ ALSO: Firefighters bring Sooke wildfire under control

This is precisely what Saanich council should focus on: Impact assessment of climate change on biodiversity and risk assessment for wildfires. A reporter should ask Coun. Nathalie Chambers to prove her allegation of faulty science as it pertains to the fine work of Lea.

Jeffrey Brooks

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Thanks to Korean immigrants who picked Langley for new home

Just Posted

LETTER: Thanks to Korean immigrants who picked Langley for new home

Letter writer Jeff Laurie lauds a community volunteer who helps keep Langley clean

Last call for Father of Confederation’s carriage house

Rundown structure on Oak Bay property is free to any taker

Free Victoria business hub open to local non-profits

The HUB Victoria Community Space is now open on Fort Street

Pro-choice advocates angered by pro-life bus shelter ads in downtown Victoria

Advertisements for Birthright Victoria spark outrage from Access Birth Control

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

It’s been three years since Lauren Etchells left Canada with 19-month-old Kaydance

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Most Read