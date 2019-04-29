LETTER: Gun control is not the answer

Gun control seems to be making the rounds in the news these days particularly in light of the massacre in New Zealand.

READ ALSO: Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

Canada’s newest round of gun control, Bill C-71, is looking to impose further restrictions on licensed gun owners and we have gun control groups calling for the outright banning of handguns and assault weapons.

READ ALSO: Doctors group plans national ‘day of action’ to combat gun violence

It’s times like these that we need to be reminded that more gun control is never the answer. It has been tried in the UK, Australia and Canada and the results are in – no effect.

READ ALSO: New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

No significant change has been observed in overall homicide rates after the introduction of the various gun laws. It made sense on paper to try but now we have years of statistics showing gun control does not make anyone any safer.

Let’s not waste any more resources on measures that don’t work and let’s have a real conversation about what will.

Cole Migvar

Victoria

