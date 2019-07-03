LETTER: Make it convenient for tourists to shop in Sidney

My wife was shopping in Sidney this morning and commented that while waiting to be served, an American tourist asked if they took U.S. currency. The reply was “ Yes we do but at par.”

Now setting aside that the official current rate of exchange is $1.32, and the tourist is therefore getting ripped off, I wonder if this shop owner and perhaps others have given consideration to the impact this potentially has to create a negative view of Sidney for tourists, particularly from the U.S.

READ ALSO: Experts discuss sustainability and tourism in Victoria

There is a saying that you never get a second chance to make a good first impression.

I cannot help but wonder how much this type of marketing creates negative feelings about Sidney that get spread amongst families and friends once they get home.

In many parts of the world today you can buy using a credit card with the option to pay in your home currency.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria businesses lose thousands of dollars in credit card scams

Merchants might want to review their practises when it comes to tourists to make it most convenient to shop in Sidney.

Alex Currie

North Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Make public art accessible to all

Just Posted

Facebook post questioning Indigenous artwork prompts gift-shop response

Royal Museum Shop backs policy but commits to supplier audit

Woman extricated from vehicle after driving into tree

Driver taken to hospital in serious condition

Victoria City staff advise against cannabis consumption pilot

Currently operating cannabis lounges hit impasse as municipal and provinicial politics block moves

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Graffiti on Lochside sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

Most Read