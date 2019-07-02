LETTER: Make public art accessible to all

Public sculpture should be touchable and safe, particularly in a venue that children frequent.
The sculpture proposed to honour Nils Jensen bears a “Do Not Touch or Climb” sign.
Surely, there is a better choice.
Roberta Allen
Oak Bay
Public sculpture should be touchable and safe, particularly in a venue that children frequent.
The sculpture proposed to honour Nils Jensen bears a “Do Not Touch or Climb” sign.
Surely, there is a better choice.
Roberta Allen
Oak Bay
The Arts on View Society will be taking over business starting July 15
The neighbours met with MLA Rob Fleming for support in their quest for a safer intersection
With 142 calls from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Canada Day
Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’
Suspect entered the gas station and demanded cash, no one was injured
Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds
You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading
‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’
10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday
Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect
Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board
Second annual Summer Jam Camp features a star-studded local faculty
Barefoot in the Park, on July 2-14, enjoyed a run on Broadway before becoming a successful film
Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were
Clarke Gourlay ‘will be remembered dearly by the innumerable people he reached’
Nicolas Fedrigo presented with second-place Weston prize
A cyclist was taken to hospital after running into a deer on…
Hundreds come out to form living flag, celebrations continue amidst quiet protest
‘Expect both traffic congestion and parking limitations’
New area plan could accelerate development in town centre
Long-time Cadboro Bay resident Nestor Fedoruk said changing neighbourhood requires improvements