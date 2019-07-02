LETTER: Make public art accessible to all

Public sculpture should be touchable and safe, particularly in a venue that children frequent.

READ ALSO: ArtsAlive 2019 sculptures now going up in Oak Bay

The sculpture proposed to honour Nils Jensen bears a “Do Not Touch or Climb” sign.

READ ALSO: Mayor’s Arts Fund to purchase sculpture in honour of Nils Jensen

Surely, there is a better choice.

Roberta Allen

Oak Bay

