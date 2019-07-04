LETTER: No excuse for tossed cigarette butts

People who throw cigarette butts out of vehicle windows are worse than careless.

READ ALSO: Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

They are at best littering. Throwing the butt out the window instead of putting it in an ashtray inside the vehicle is a deliberate act, like throwing candy wrapper or such out – but with the added problem of fire risk.

READ ALSO: Langford fire douses six fires in two days – five from cigarette butts

People smoking in cars often hold the butt outside a window, so the smoke pollutes nearby drivers.

In my opinion ignorance of fire risk should be disqualifying for holding a driver’s licence, as safety around gasoline containers and plumbing should be known.

You should remember cases of cigarette butts being thrown at flag personnel and into a vehicle as road rage.

READ ALSO: Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

The lack of an ashtray is not an excuse, they can be retrofitted. A butt bucket or a tall glass of water could fit in a cup-holder.

Or, better yet, stop the filthy, expensive habit.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich

