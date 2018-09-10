Letter: Unjustified opinions about slate

Re: Letter, slates help to rule out candidates, by Richard Weatherill, Saanich News (Sept. 4)

I used to read Richard Weatherills’ occasional letters with interest. Many of them seemed to impart a reasonable point of view. After all, this is an “opinion” column.

People are entitled to express their views, provided there is some basis in the truth. His latest charge on our mayor, however, is an unjustified stance.

Mayor Richard Atwell is attempting to establish a true democracy in Saanich by standing up for residents and providing them with a voice. It’s important to note that this so called “slate” is composed of four, independent candidates (Editor note: Atwell is part of “United for Saanich,” which is in fact an electoral organization), all with a different expertise to bring to the table. Unlike previous slates under the previous mayor, they are non-partisan – not associated with any political party and not obligated to tow the party line.

Weatherills’ opinionated outburst has degraded his credibility with this reader.

Dave Ferguson

Saanich